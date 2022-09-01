Tudek Dog Park (at Tom Tudek Memorial Park)

425 Park Crest Lane (off Martin St.)State College, Pennsylvania - PA US(814)231-30712-3 acres (total of 3 fenced areas).lawn / soilDaytime hours onlyDesignated parking provided.None. Operated by the regional Parks & Rec. agency.Centre Region Parks & Recreation AuthorityThe Authority has been designated a 501c3 by the IRS.

Tudek Dog Park is part of the 80-acre Tom Tudek Memorial Park in Ferguson Twp. The dog park webpage is:

http://www.crpr.org/Parks/DogPark/TudekDogPark.html

Two fenced areas are open at the park: “Dogs 30 lbs. & Under” and “Dogs Over 30 lbs.” The dog park has been in service since 2005.

