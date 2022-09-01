Tudek Dog Park (at Tom Tudek Memorial Park)

425 Park Crest Lane (off Martin St.)
State College, Pennsylvania - PA US
Phone: (814)231-3071
Size: 2-3 acres (total of 3 fenced areas).
Surface: lawn / soil
Hours: Daytime hours only
Parking Instruction: Designated parking provided.
Fee: None. Operated by the regional Parks & Rec. agency.
Organizing Body: Centre Region Parks & Recreation Authority
501c: The Authority has been designated a 501c3 by the IRS.
Visit Website

Dog Park Description

Tudek Dog Park is part of the 80-acre Tom Tudek Memorial Park in Ferguson Twp. The dog park webpage is:
http://www.crpr.org/Parks/DogPark/TudekDogPark.html
Two fenced areas are open at the park: “Dogs 30 lbs. & Under” and “Dogs Over 30 lbs.” The dog park has been in service since 2005.

Dog Park Location





