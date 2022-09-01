Rover’s Ranch

200 SE 108th St
Runnells, Iowa - IA US
Phone: 515-967-6768
Hours: Sunrise - 9 PM
Fee: Season (3-months): $65; Half-Year: $100; Year: $160
Organizing Body: Rover's Ranch
Dog Park Description

The private dogpark is available to Members. CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR 1ST VISIT (no Drop-In’s, Drive-In’s, Walk-In’s PLEASE). Calls are returned within 2 business days. If you decide not to get a membership during your 1 st visit, the visit will cost $10. You may also purchase a membership when you train or board your dog with us.

Membership covers ALL the dogs in your household and lets you use the dogpark as often as you want. Membership also entitles you to discounted boarding and daycare rates.

