3533 E. Douglas AvenueDes Moines, Iowa - IA US3.5 acresGrass6 AM - SunsetOn Street$20.00/year, valid January 1 - December 31City of Des Moines

Dog Park Description

3.5 acres of fenced area for all dogs

Sloped terrain with a mix of tall and short grass

Mature trees

