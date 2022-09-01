Raccoon River Dog Park
2500 Grand Avenue
West Des Moines, Iowa - IA US
Phone: 515-222-3444
Size: 7.5 acres for large dogs / 1/2 acre for small dogs
Surface: Grass
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to sunset (7:00 p.m. during winter)
Parking Instruction: Parking Lot
Fee: $20.00/year (resident); $40/year (non-resident) valid January 1 - December 31
Organizing Body: City of West Des Moines
Dog Park Description
The City of West Des Moines Parks & Recreation
Department would like to welcome you and your
dogs to the Raccoon River Dog Park, the
city’s only public leash-free area.
Dog Park Reviews
No reviews yet. Be the first to review below!