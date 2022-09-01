2500 Grand AvenueWest Des Moines, Iowa - IA US515-222-34447.5 acres for large dogs / 1/2 acre for small dogsGrass6:30 a.m. to sunset (7:00 p.m. during winter)Parking Lot$20.00/year (resident); $40/year (non-resident) valid January 1 - December 31City of West Des Moines

Dog Park Description

The City of West Des Moines Parks & Recreation

Department would like to welcome you and your

dogs to the Raccoon River Dog Park, the

city’s only public leash-free area.

