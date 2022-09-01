Raccoon River Dog Park

Choose Star Rating:
VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

2500 Grand Avenue
West Des Moines, Iowa - IA US
Phone: 515-222-3444
Size: 7.5 acres for large dogs / 1/2 acre for small dogs
Surface: Grass
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to sunset (7:00 p.m. during winter)
Parking Instruction: Parking Lot
Fee: $20.00/year (resident); $40/year (non-resident) valid January 1 - December 31
Organizing Body: City of West Des Moines
Visit Website

Dog Park Description

The City of West Des Moines Parks & Recreation
Department would like to welcome you and your
dogs to the Raccoon River Dog Park, the
city’s only public leash-free area.

Share This Listing Share This Listing Report Error or Edit Dog Park Listing


Dog Park Reviews



No reviews yet. Be the first to review below!

Write a Review of this Dog Park


Dog Park Location





  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: DogPark.com and Top Notch Domains, LLC are not affiliated with, or related to ANY dog park. Information on this website is user submitted and has not been verified. DogPark.com and Top Notch Domains, LLC may not be held liable for any incorrect information on this website or for any reviews left on this website. DogPark.com and Top Notch Domains, LLC do not verify or review claims or statements made by visitors, advertisers, and/or dog park representatives. Please read disclaimer for full details as well as terms and conditions of using this website.