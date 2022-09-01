Indianola Off-Leash Dog Playground

Downey Memorial Park
Indianola, Iowa - IA US
Phone: (515) 961-9420
Hours: Dawn to Dusk
Fee: $25/year; $3/day
Organizing Body: City of Indianola
Visit Website

Dog Park Description

Indianola’s Dog Park is located at Downey Memorial Park, one mile south of the Warren County Fairgrounds at South K Street & West 17th Ave.

The park provides space where dogs can exercise and socialize with other dogs. It offers a great opportunity for dogs to run, play and interact with other dogs…to just be dogs! Dog owners can socialize with other dog lovers as well.

Dog Park Location





