Indianola Off-Leash Dog Playground
VN:F [1.9.22_1171]
Downey Memorial Park
Indianola, Iowa - IA US
Phone: (515) 961-9420
Hours: Dawn to Dusk
Fee: $25/year; $3/day
Organizing Body: City of Indianola
Dog Park Description
Indianola’s Dog Park is located at Downey Memorial Park, one mile south of the Warren County Fairgrounds at South K Street & West 17th Ave.
The park provides space where dogs can exercise and socialize with other dogs. It offers a great opportunity for dogs to run, play and interact with other dogs…to just be dogs! Dog owners can socialize with other dog lovers as well.Share This Listing Report Error or Edit Dog Park Listing
Dog Park Reviews
No reviews yet. Be the first to review below!