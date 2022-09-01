Hannah Daye Ridling Bark Park
Festival Dr.
Montgomery, Alabama - AL US
Size: 10 acres
Surface: Grass, Gravel Paths
Hours: 7am until Dusk
Parking Instruction: Parking available in front of park.
Fee: Free
Dog Park Description
The Hannah Daye Ridling Bark Park is located off of Vaughn Road in Blount Cultural Park. There is the main entrance that leads to two separate areas; one being for small dogs and the other large dogs. In each area, there is a wash station available along with a gazebo. There are also benches and fountains available throughout each area of the park. The park will be open seven days a week and is free to the public.
Rabies Tags must be on dog per Alabama State law
Rabies Tags must be on dog per Alabama State law

**In the event of Inclement Weather or Saturated Grounds the Dog Park will be CLOSED**
Dog Park Reviews
