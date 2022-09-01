Dog Park Description

The Hannah Daye Ridling Bark Park is located off of Vaughn Road in Blount Cultural Park. There is the main entrance that leads to two separate areas; one being for small dogs and the other large dogs. In each area, there is a wash station available along with a gazebo. There are also benches and fountains available throughout each area of the park. The park will be open seven days a week and is free to the public.

Rabies Tags must be on dog per Alabama State law

**In the event of Inclement Weather or Saturated Grounds the Dog Park will be CLOSED**

Dog Park Reviews

Dog Park Location

