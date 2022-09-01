Ewing Dog Park

4660 Indianola AveDes Moines, Iowa - IA US8.5 acres for all dogs / 1 acre for small dogsGrass6 AM - SunsetParking Lot$20.00/year, valid January 1 - December 31City of Des Moines

8.5 acres of fenced area for all dogs

One acre of fenced area for dogs 20 lbs or less

Sloped terrain with mature trees and a mix of tall and short grass

Shaded open air shelter

