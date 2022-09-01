Ewing Dog Park
4660 Indianola Ave
Des Moines, Iowa - IA US
Size: 8.5 acres for all dogs / 1 acre for small dogs
Surface: Grass
Hours: 6 AM - Sunset
Parking Instruction: Parking Lot
Fee: $20.00/year, valid January 1 - December 31
Organizing Body: City of Des Moines
Dog Park Description
8.5 acres of fenced area for all dogs
One acre of fenced area for dogs 20 lbs or less
Sloped terrain with mature trees and a mix of tall and short grass
Shaded open air shelter
Dog Park Reviews
