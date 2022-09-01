Eddie & Friends Dog Park

1011 Mullis StreetFriday Harbor, Washington - WA US2 acres700am - duskThis park is a cooperative project of San Juan Island Park and Recreation District (Island Rec), San Juan Rotary Club, and the Dog Park Steering Committee.

Dog Park Description

Features: 2-acre, totally fenced site, with separately fenced area for use by small and older dogs; benches; gazebo for shelter; biodegradable bags for dog waste; off-street parking

Dog Park Reviews

Dog Park Location

