Eddie & Friends Dog Park

1011 Mullis Street
Friday Harbor, Washington - WA US
Size: 2 acres
Hours: 700am - dusk
Organizing Body: This park is a cooperative project of San Juan Island Park and Recreation District (Island Rec), San Juan Rotary Club, and the Dog Park Steering Committee.
Dog Park Description

Features: 2-acre, totally fenced site, with separately fenced area for use by small and older dogs; benches; gazebo for shelter; biodegradable bags for dog waste; off-street parking

