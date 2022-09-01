Eddie & Friends Dog Park
1011 Mullis Street
Friday Harbor, Washington - WA US
Size: 2 acres
Hours: 700am - dusk
Organizing Body: This park is a cooperative project of San Juan Island Park and Recreation District (Island Rec), San Juan Rotary Club, and the Dog Park Steering Committee.
Dog Park Description
Features: 2-acre, totally fenced site, with separately fenced area for use by small and older dogs; benches; gazebo for shelter; biodegradable bags for dog waste; off-street parkingShare This Listing Report Error or Edit Dog Park Listing
Dog Park Reviews
