Eau Claire Off Leash Recreational Area

4503 House Road
Eau Claire, Wisconsin - WI US
Surface: 9 acres
Hours: Daylight Hours, 365 Days/Year

Dog Park Description

The Eau Claire Dog Park (otherwise known as the Off Leash Recreation Area) is a facility where people may responsibly exercise their dogs without leashes.

This fenced, nine-acre facility is located at the intersection of Gateway Drive and House Road (convenient to both Route 53 and I-94). It is open year-round on a daily basis until dusk. Also, from May through October the park has water available for your dogs.

Usage Fees and Annual Passes

Since the park is a city facility, a minimal fee is required to use the park:

2012 Pass Fees

Annual Pass, Eau Claire City Resident:
$20.00 per dog before July 1
$10.00 per dog after July 1

Annual Pass, Non-Resident:
$28.00 per dog before July 1
$14.00 per dog after July 1

Daily Passes:
$4 per dog, purchased at the park

Dog Park Location





